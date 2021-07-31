Take measures to avert Covid third wave: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah demands Karnataka govt take measures to avert third Covid wave

He also charged the Union government for not releasing funds to Karnataka

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Jul 31 2021, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 12:59 ist
Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo

Congress leader Siddaramaiah demanded the state government take measures to avert Covid-19 third wave.

Speaking to reporters, on Saturday, Siddramaiah said, it appears that the third wave occurred in Kerala as the state recorded 22,000 cases on Friday. The state government has to take all the measures to stop the further spread of Covid-19.

A large number of people from Kerala visits Mysuru, Kodagu and other parts of the state and thus measures should be in place at the borders, he said.

Siddaramaiah said, Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai visited Delhi to discuss the cabinet expansion but, I don't think the matter was discussed.

He also charged the Union government for not releasing funds to Karnataka. The Union government has kept pending of Rs 11,300 crore, he blamed.

