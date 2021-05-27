Siddaramaiah demands Karnataka minister Basavaraj Bommai's resignation, claims he is protecting Ramesh Jarkiholi

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday demanded resignation of state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleging that he was protecting the Gokak BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in the alleged sex-for-job scam.

He also demanded the arrest of Jarkiholi and a court monitored probe into the case which should also look into the role of others including ministers and police officers.

Jarkiholi had resigned as minister on March 3 a day after an activist alleged that he had raped a woman on the pretext of offering her a government job.

Subsequently, a video of the alleged sex scandal surfaced.

The woman had later lodged a police complaint that she was raped on March 26.

"Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai is protecting Ramesh Jarkiholi in the alleged sex-for-job scandal. Because of him, he has not been arrested so far. He has no moral right to continue as Home Minister.I demand his resignation," Siddaramaiah, who is leader of opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, said.

Alleging that the Special Investigation Team led by additional police commissioner of Bengaluru Soumendu Mukherjee has been disbanded, he said another court monitored investigation should take place.

"I demand that this investigation should continue by a legitimate agency under the supervision of the Karnataka High Court. The accused must be arrested immediately as per the provisions of the law," the Congress leader said.

Siddaramaiah demanded that the investigation should also probe the role of ministers, police officers and others who are allegedly protecting him.

Jarkiholi has said the videos were doctored and that he saw a conspiracy to defame him and remove him from the ministerial position.