Six more Tablighi members from C'durga, Tumakuru contract coronavirus

Six more Tablighi Jamaat members, three each from Chitradurga and Tumakuru, with a travel history to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, have tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday.

On Friday, three Tablighi members from Chitradurga, with a link to a congregation in Ahmedabad, had tested positive for COVID-19, post-recovery. The trio had contracted virus during their stay in Ahmedabad.

All nine were part of a 33-member Tablighi Jamaat group from Chitradurga and Tumakuru. The members had returned home in a private bus in the third week of April.

Throat swab samples of three Jamaat members, aged 17, 26 and 34, have returned positive for the virus. All three are contacts of three members who showed the signs of relapse on Friday. With this, six of 15 Jamaat members from Chitradurga, with Ahmedabad link, have contracted COVID-19.

Chitradurga was in green zone till May 7. But it slipped to Orange Zone with six cases in less than 36 hours.

Three Jamaat members from Tumakuru, aged 27, 38 and 40, have tested positive for virus. All three, along with 15 others from the district, had travelled to Ahmedabad for a religious event. On return to district, five people were sent to Andhra after screening them for COVID-19 symptoms while 13 others were sent to a quarantine facility in Pavagad, said, Tumakuru Deputy Commissioner K Rakesh Kumar.

Tumakuru also saw a 45-year-old from Sira (Patient 764) contract virus. The Sira man had recently visited COVID-19 hotspot Padarayanapura in Bengaluru. The district has seven active cases as on May 9.

Infections swell in Bhatkal

COVID-19 cases continued to mount in Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada. The port town on Saturday saw seven fresh cases.

Six of a family, including a one-and-a-half-years-old boy and two-year-old girl, contracted COVID-19. All six are primary/secondary contacts of Patient 659, an 18-year-old girl. A 68-year-old man is believed to have contracted virus from her daughter (P-740), a friend and a neighbour of Patient 659.

A sudden surge in cases in the last three days has increased the district’s tally to 31 (20 active cases). The town has come to a standstill following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

D’gere reports 6 cases

COVID-19 hotspots in Davangere - Jalinagar and Imamnagar - continued to report fresh cases. On Saturday, the cotton hub of Karnataka recorded six more cases.

Five of which are contacts of Patient 651, who died of COVID-19 on May 1. A 48-year-old man (P-776), a contact of P-553, a staff nurse of a CHC, also tested positive for virus.

Bidar sees 3 new cases

After a brief lull, Bidar recorded three more cases on Saturday. A 30-year-old man, a resident of Mailoor Cross and a BRIMS staff; a woman from densely populated Pansal Taleem and a 12-year-old girl from Gholekhan areas in the city contracted

coronavirus.

The BRIMS employee and the girl are the contacts of the previously diagnosed patients. The Health department personnel are investigating the woman’s source of infection.

The district authorities have stepped up screening and surveillance especially in the old city. Four testing centres in three wards of the old city saw heavy rush on Saturday.