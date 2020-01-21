Skills Mission: Govt seeks new set of officials

The Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, has sought fresh recruitment of skill development officials at the district level for the ambitious Kaushalya Karnataka Mission.

The grouse of the department is that the mission, which aims to make youth employable had suffered on account of official apathy. In a letter on Monday, secretary to department has observed that 30 district skill development officers had posted on deputation from other departments. However, these officials were not functioning effectively.