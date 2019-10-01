Snoopgate: CBI to question HDK aides?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the controversial phone-tapping case, is likely to summon the aides of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy for questioning.

Though the number of aides to be questioned is yet to be ascertained, sources said that at least two people are under the scanner.

According to sources, CBI sleuths are attempting to chart the chain of command that permitted the tapping of phones.

On Monday, officials attached with the Central Crime Branch, who allegedly tapped the phone based on directions from their ‘superiors’, were questioned.

According to sources, following Kumar’s questioning, it was learnt that directions were issued to the former commissioner by those higher up in the hierarchy of the government.

When contacted Kumaraswamy said that neither he nor his aides had ordered the tapping of any phones during his tenure as chief minister.

“I am not afraid of any probe,” he said adding that he would appear for questioning if summoned.