Solar-powered cane juicer for sustainable rural livelihood

A solar-powered sugarcane juicer, installed as part of Balepuni Madari Grama Abhiyana in Balepuni Gram Panchayat limits, aims at promoting sustainable rural livelihood through the use of solar energy.

The Abhiyan is carried out by Jana Shikshana Trust, Selco Foundation and Balepuni Gram Panchayat, that promotes solar energy, greenery in surroundings and cleanliness. Selco had come out with such solar-powered solutions to help generate more than 60 livelihood options.

A beneficiary, Vidya, had installed one such compact sugarcane juice machine with a desire to earn a living and become self-employed.

The cost of the machine is Rs 93,000 and 50% of the price is borne by Selco Foundation. With an aim to promote sustainable rural livelihood through the use of solar energy, Selco Solar Light Private Limited, a social enterprise and Selco Foundation, have helped in the installation of the solar-powered equipment.

It is also hygienic and the place is not swarming with flies. The solar-powered machine is more cost-effective than the diesel-powered machine which incurs expenses every day.

Vidya said, “The sugarcane gets crushed easily, it is eco-friendly and there are no electricity bills too."

The juicer is supported by 300-watt solar panel, two 100Ah batteries and 1400 watt capacity inverter. The juicer’s capacity is 40 litres of juice per

day.