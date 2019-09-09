Son beheads father for snatching smartphone

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old youth beheads his father and also severed limb for snatching the smartphone at Kakati in Belagavi in the wee hour on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar Devappa Kumbar 60, a retired head constable a resident of Kakati in Belagavi. The previous night Shankar had snatched the smartphone from his son accused Raghuveer Shankarappa Kumbar (25) who had habituated to mobile games. When the father found his son playing games even in the early hours the former had snatched the gadget and admonished his son against playing video games. The youth who was irked over this, in the wee hour, beheaded his father attacking him with the traditional cutting equipment used in the kitchen while the father was asleep. The accused also has severed limb of his father, is now in police custody. Senior police officials have visited the spot. Kakati police have registered a case.