Speak Out: November 15, 2022

Speak Out: November 15, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 15 2022, 04:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 04:28 ist

BJP MP representing the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, Pratap Simha, triggered a row on Monday after he issued a warning to the authorities to bring down dome-shaped bus shelters.

"If there is a big dome structure with two small domes on either side, it is considered a mosque. I have given three to four days' deadline to the concerned engineers to demolish the structures," Simha stated.

Pratap Simha
Karnataka News
Speak Out
Mysuru
BJP

