Startups collaborate to produce bio-CNG, fertiliser from wet waste

The long-held promise of circular economy solutions to Bengaluru’s organic waste problem is driving a start-up collaboration that converts waste to bio-CNG and organic fertiliser products.

Sustainable Impacts, a joint venture formed by Carbon Masters and Hasiru Dala Innovations (HDI), has operationalised the first phase of a 30 TPD (tonnes per day) wet waste-to-bio-CNG plant in Harohalli. Source-segregated organic waste collected from about 300 apartment and villa complexes by HDI is being processed at the plant. Carbon Masters, a climate tech company, markets the bio-CNG and organic manure as branded products.

The plant, at present, processes 15 TPD of organic waste. While the bio-CNG produced at the plant is being supplied to local restaurants in cascade cylinders, the organic manure has found takers in local farmers.

Som Narayan, co-founder of Carbon Masters, said of the over 2,500 tonnes of wet waste generated in Bengaluru per day, only about 100 tonnes were being used in the production of bio-CNG. “Solutions like this are key to India’s commitment to cut emissions to net zero by 2070. With clean energy approaches becoming increasingly critical, there is tremendous opportunity for scaling up such efforts,” Som told DH.

The vision, however, has to be complemented with efficient waste collection and transportation models. With HDI as partners, the supply channel for feedstock is assured through the year, he said.

Som said collaborating with the supplier, as opposed to buying feedstock from an external source, made the model more sustainable.

Supply in place

HDI, which commenced operations in 2015, engages with 22 waste-picker entrepreneurs. It collects source-segregated organic waste from about 32,000 households across the city, with most of its work focused on Sarjapur, Whitefield and Bannerghatta Road.

It helps waste pickers and informal waste workers integrate into inclusive businesses. Shekar Prabakar, co-founder and CEO of HDI, said the company, after an unsuccessful search for land from the urban local bodies/panchayats to establish a wet waste processing plant, found a natural partner in Carbon Masters. The plant in Harohalli, commissioned in May this year, will have its formal opening on Sunday.

Shekar said it was important to understand why biogas plants were not largely successful in India. A reliable supply of clean raw material – segregated wet waste – and assured offtake is imperative.

“HDI is assuring the supply and Carbon Masters is equipped to sell the products in a consistent manner. The coming-together made sense. The partnership is unique because it entails end-to-end capability – from the collection and transportation of waste to its processing and production of bio-CNG and the fertiliser,” Shekar said.

Carbon Masters also sells its branded bio-CNG and organic fertiliser in Tamil Nadu and Telangana.