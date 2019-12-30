State budget on March 5

The B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government will present the 2020-21 budget on March 5, the Cabinet decided on Monday. This will be the first budget of the Yediyurappa administration after the BJP came to power in July this year. “The governor will address the joint session of the legislature between February 17 and 21,” Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said, briefing reporters.

“The budget session will start on March 2.” Earlier, the Cabinet had decided to hold the session for 10 days starting January 20. It has been postponed in view of the CM’s likely visit to the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, between January 21 and 24.