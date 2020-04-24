State selected for drone survey of rural properties

State selected for drone survey of rural properties

Akram Mohammad
Akram Mohammad, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 24 2020, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 22:57 ist

Karnataka is among the eight Indian states selected under the Swamitva Yojana, a project that will employ drones to survey rural properties, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa announced on Friday.

Briefing mediapersons, he said that the announcement was made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on Panchayat Raj Day that was observed on Friday.

Details of the rural property survey, which will be taken up on a pilot basis in Karnataka, are awaited. The state government has surveyed urban properties using drones and a similar methodology will be used for rural properties too, according to officials.

Eshwarappa said that administrative approval was granted to develop 3,226 km roads and 26 bridges under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-II. The Center will contribute Rs 1,274.4 crore, while the state’s share will be Rs 1,455.26 crore for the 2,729.66 crore project.

NREGA works are being taken up following lockdown relaxations in rural areas and will pick pace in the coming days, he
added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Swamitva Yojana
Eshwarappa 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

So what’s cooking for F&B?

So what’s cooking for F&B?

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

 