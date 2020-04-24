State selected for drone survey of rural properties

Karnataka is among the eight Indian states selected under the Swamitva Yojana, a project that will employ drones to survey rural properties, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa announced on Friday.

Briefing mediapersons, he said that the announcement was made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on Panchayat Raj Day that was observed on Friday.

Details of the rural property survey, which will be taken up on a pilot basis in Karnataka, are awaited. The state government has surveyed urban properties using drones and a similar methodology will be used for rural properties too, according to officials.

Eshwarappa said that administrative approval was granted to develop 3,226 km roads and 26 bridges under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-II. The Center will contribute Rs 1,274.4 crore, while the state’s share will be Rs 1,455.26 crore for the 2,729.66 crore project.

NREGA works are being taken up following lockdown relaxations in rural areas and will pick pace in the coming days, he

added.