Stop Hindi imposition, H D Kumaraswamy tells PM Modi

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and stop "Hindi imposition".

Describing a recent report submitted by the Amit Shah-led Parliamentary Committee as a step to destroy all other languages in the country, Kumaraswamy said, "In the name of saving regional languages the union home minister is imposing Hindi, which is not acceptable." Kumaraswamy said the report should not be accepted and pointed to protests registered by other states.