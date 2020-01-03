Suspense on class 7 public exam leaves parents anxious

The state government’s prolonged silence over holding public exams for 7th standard from the current academic year has left lakhs of parents anxious and agitated. While the schools, in the absence of a government directive, have begun preparations to hold school-level examinations in February, parents have warned the government that they may have to knock on the doors of the High Court if the government suddenly decides to conduct public exams at this juncture.

Sources in the primary and secondary schools across the state revealed to DH that they have already started preparing question papers and time tables for the school-level examinations in the second week of February.

Meanwhile, the department of public instruction has also recommended to the state government not to hold public exam for 7th standard. Interestingly, this recommendation was submitted to the state government a fortnight ago just after a meeting of the education minister with department officials and representatives of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR).

Confirming this, Dr K G Jagadeesha, commissioner for public instruction said, “We have submitted our report recommending that nobody should be failed and it will not be a public examination. But a common question paper will be set at the state level and examination will be conducted at the school level.” He added, “The report has been submitted to the government, but nothing has been finalised yet and the government has to take the decision.”

Officials from the department of primary and secondary education said the government will make a final announcement in a day or two. However, D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said, “As there is still no official order from the government about the public examination for class 7, we cannot wait and have started preparations for school-level exams.”

Meanwhile, a group of parents have decided to approach the High Court if the government issues an order to conduct the public exam from the current year. “It is really unscientific to introduce such examinations and increase stress on students. So, we have decided to challenge the decision if it decides to go with the minister’s announcement,” said one of the parents.

On October 4, 2019, Minister S Suresh Kumar announced the re-introduction of public exams for class 7 from the current academic year. Private schools, child rights activists and even the KSCPCR objected to it. KSCPCR even issued a notice to the department. Several anxious students and parents also called and inquired about the public exams even during the minister’s phone-in programme.