TAC recommends Ayurvedic formulations for mild, moderate and asymptomatic Covid patients

The Karnataka Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended administering AYUSH-64 for mild to moderate Covid patients and asymptomatic ones.

It is an Ayurvedic formulation that was developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) functioning under the central government and studied for repurposing in the management of Covid-19 by AYUSH-CSIR collaborative study, as per the TAC report submitted to the government.

"The outcomes of seven clinical studies demonstrated early clinical recovery and reduced duration of hospital stay without any progression of the disease to the severe or critical stage of Covid-19. In addition, there was an improvement in quality of life parameters. AYUSH-64 was found to be well-tolerated and safe.

"It is found useful if two tablets thrice a day for 20 days are taken by mild to moderate Covid-19 patients, and twice a day by asymptomatic people. Safety and toxicity studies have also been done and it has been in use since 1980 for the treatment of malaria and flu-like illness without any adverse effect reported," said TAC member Dr Anand Katti, Associate Professor, Government Ayurveda Medical College, Bengaluru.

TAC also recommended an Ayuraksha kit that comprises Ayush kwatha churna (powder), Samshamani vati (tablet), Chyavanaprasa and Anutaila (oil). "All these are used with the objective of improving general health and immunity. Ayush kwatha churna comprises tulsi (basil), cinnamon, dry ginger, and black pepper. Three grams should be boiled in water and used once or twice a day," he said.

Samshamani vati is an immuno-modulator and two tablets twice a day are recommended. Chyavanaprash contains Indian gooseberry (source of Vitamin C) along with 48 other herbs and acts as an antioxidant.

"It is extensively used in respiratory diseases along with other medicines. Six grams per day is the usual dose. Anutaila is medicated oil that is applied in the nostrils every morning. This is an age-old practice for the health of nasal mucosa.

"These proprietary Ayurvedic medicines may be provided to patients as per their indications, contraindications and caution under the supervision of medical officers in Ayush institutions," he added.

However, there is a caveat. Patients should not stop any allopathic medicine that they are already on, like for comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and other diseases. Another TAC member Dr Anant Desai, Project Director, AYUSH Mission, Bengaluru, said, "While the Ayuraksha kit costs Rs. 360 in a government pharmacy, AYUSH-64 is available for a price of a mere 80 paisa or Rs 1.20."

