Taluk, district libraries to go digital way: BSY

The state government has laid emphasis on education sector and the process of recruitment of 10,000 teachers is in progress, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said.

Speaking at a programme at Polipu near Kaup in Udupi district, Yediyurappa

said that Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have carved out a name for themselves in education and literacy.

He said that steps had been taken for recruiting 14,242 assistant professors and 210 principals. Special grants had been released for repair and renovation of 5,771 classrooms. “The government has introduced Vishwasakirana programme to help rural students to learn English language. The taluk and district libraries will be transformed into digital libraries,” he said.

Yediyurappa added that his next budget would lay stress on education, health and job creation.

The chief minister took part in various religious programmes in the district.