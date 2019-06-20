TDR scam: BBMP smelt a rat, didn't act

BBMP authorities were aware of TDR (Transferable Development Rights) irregularities being committed by its engineer Krishna Lal — the prime accused in the first FIR registered in connection with the scam — but no action was initiated against him.

Documents available with DH show that both the joint commissioner of Mahadevapura division and the chief engineer of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had raised concerns about missing files in two separate letters back in 2014 itself, but no police complaint was filed in connection with the same.

This has raised questions on the apathy displayed by officials in tackling one of the biggest scams to rock the BBMP.

Krishna, who had served as assistant engineer at the Mahadevapura Zone of BBMP office between December 13, 2013, and September 2, 2014, had processed a total of 208 development rights certificate (DRCs) files during the period.

Soon after his transfer, the Mahadevapura joint commissioner’s office had issued a notice to Krishna asking him to submit 41 files of the zone to which DRCs were issued. The letter noted that he had not submitted the files despite prior reminders.

Three months later, on December 23, 2014, chief engineer (road infrastructure) issued a reminder-cum-show-cause-notice to Krishna asking why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him. Though a report was submitted to the BBMP authorities while Krishna was serving as executive engineer, road infrastructure, South Zone, no action was taken against the official.

The recent complaint by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which brought the scam into the open, was in connection with one of the missing files that Krishna had not submitted to BBMP authorities. Sources said the missing documents came under the purview of the Karnataka State Public Records Act, adding that officials have been booked under Section 9 of the Act in the past for not submitting public documents.

When contacted, Mahadevapura Joint Commissioner N C Jagadeesh said he was not aware of the issue and would verify whether a complaint was filed or not.

Krishna Lal is absconding after the ACB filed a complaint.