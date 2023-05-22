Teacher suspended for anti-govt post on Facebook in Karnataka

Block Education Officer L Jayappa issued an order suspending teacher Shantamurthy M G of Kanubenahalli of the taluk for posting a defamatory post against the government on his Facebook account in Karnataka.

While Siddaramaiah was taking the oath of office, teacher Shantamurthy posted on his Facebook account that during the S M Krishna tenure, the government had a loan of Rs 3,590 crore, it was Rs 15,635 crore during the Dharam Singh government, Rs 3,545 crore during the H D Kumaraswamy government, Rs 25,653 crore during the B S Yediyurappa government, Rs 9,464 crore during the Sadananda Gowda government, Rs 13,464 crore during the Shettar and Rs 2,42,000 crore during the Siddaramaiah government.

Also Read | UP man arrested for posting 'objectionable' video on PM Modi on Facebook



The total loan from S M Krishna government to Shettar is Rs 71,331 crore. It is Rs 2,42,000 crore during the Siddaramaiah government.

The same post was also circulated on Whatsapp. Following this, the teacher was suspended on charges of violation of rules.