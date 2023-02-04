Theme Park on Veera Rani Abbakka should be set up in Ullal: Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said that a Theme Park to spread awareness on Veerarani Abbakka, who fought against the Portuguese, should be set up in Ullal.

Speaking during Veera Rani Abbakka Utsava organised by Ullal Veerarani Abbakka Utsava Samiti at Mahatma Gandhi Rangamandira in Ullal on Saturday, she said “the district administration has earmarked 10 acre land for the construction of a Abbakka Bhavana. Abbakka Bhavana alone is not sufficient.

There is a need for a Theme Park to create awareness on Abbakka among those who visit Ullal. Those who visit Ullal should return to their home with an inspiring story on Abbakka. I will also write to the government on the same,” she said.

“I will write to state and central governments to make Rani Abbakka utsav a state-level festival. Rani Abbakka was not a woman warrior limited to Ullal alone. She is an inspiration for the entire country. However, many children are not aware of the brave fights Rani Abbakka led against the Portuguese,” she said.

“The DK DC has informed that Rs 5 crore has been released for Abbakka Bhavana and a detailed project report has been prepared. The Bhavana should have an ampitheatre as well,” she said.

Karandlaje said that she will also write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister for Civil Aviation, DGCA to name Mangaluru airport after Veera Rani Abbakka.

She said freedom fighters like Kittur Rani Chennamma, Onake Obavva, Veera Rani Abbakka are guiding forces for women.

She lamented that textbooks teach lesser facts on those who fought for freedom. History of Rani Abbakka needs to be taught to children in schools. There was no rift in the society on the basis of castes and religions during the Freedom Struggle. It is only after Independence, the nation started witnessing communal divide,” Karandlaje said.

Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti said that the history of Rani Abbakka should be included in the school curriculum.

SCDCC Bank Chairman M N Rajendra Kumar said that all of us have a responsibility to continue Abbakka Utsava. “A fund should be created for organising Abbakka Utsava every year."