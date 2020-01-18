Those opposing Citizenship Act are anti-Dalit: Amit Shah

Claiming that 70 percent of the immigrants who will benefit from the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were Dalit, Union Home Minister, and BJP national president Amit Shah, on Saturday, said that those opposing the law were ‘anti-Dalit’.

Addressing a 'Maha Janajaagruthi Samavesha', Shah said that most of the refugees forced to flee Bangladesh and Pakistan were from Dalit communities. "What is the opposition trying to prove by hindering the welfare of such communities," Shah asked.

Shah claimed that the population of minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh, which was 30% each during Independence, had declined to three and seven per cent, respectively. "The decline was due to religious riots, (and) forced conversion, which triggered the mass exodus of such minorities to India," he said.

Commenting on the widespread protests against the controversial Act, Shah accused the opposition of misleading minority communities and instigating riots. "The people who are responsible for this are (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi, (West Bengal PM) Mamata Banerjee and others," he charged.

After having denied even basic rights in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, the religious minorities have sought refuge in India. “Should we not given them citizenship,” Shah asked.

Assuring Muslim minorities that nobody could ‘steal your citizenship”, Shah said that the CAA was to provide citizenship and not to strip people of the same.