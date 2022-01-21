Tiger census at Nagarahole, Bandipur, BRT from Jan 22

Tiger census at Nagarahole, Bandipur, BRT from January 22

The census is being conducted at Nagarahole from January 23 to February 5

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru/Chamarajanagar,
  • Jan 21 2022, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2022, 00:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The forest department is making all arrangements for a tiger census at Nagarahole National Park in Hunsur taluk in Mysuru district and at Bandipur and Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve areas, starting this week.

The tiger census is conducted once in four years.

The census is being conducted at Nagarahole from January 23 to February 5. Hence, the department has cancelled the morning safari and boating safari from January 23 to 25 at Kakanakote. There will be no changes in the safari timings from January 26 to 29. There will be no morning safari from January 30 to February 1.

At Nagarahole, the morning safari is cancelled from January 23 to 25. Similarly, it will be cancelled from January 27 to February 1, according to a press release from Tiger Project Director Mahesh Kumar.

In Bandipur

The tiger census will be conducted from January 22 at Bandipur and it will commence at BRT from January 27.

Around 300 department personnel will take part in the tiger census in three phases in Bandipur. According to the last census held in 2018, there were 173 tigers in Bandipur. The figure is around 52 to 80 in the BRT range.

Each team will have three people. The details will be uploaded on the software developed by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and Wildlife Preservation Society of India (Dehradun).

No volunteers are allowed to take part in the census, this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Only the personnel of the department will participate, said Bandipur Tiger Project in-charge director V Karikalan.

The ranges are divided into three divisions for the purpose of the census. Six days have been allotted for each division. Besides, the personnel will also observe other wild animals like elephants, deer, gaur and the situation inside the forest for conducive tiger breeding, he said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

tiger census
Bandipur
nagarahole national park
Karnataka
tiger

Related videos

What's Brewing

Modi has highest approval rating among world leaders

Modi has highest approval rating among world leaders

PICS: Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with War Memorial flame

PICS: Amar Jawan Jyoti merged with War Memorial flame

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Did sexism influence Darwin’s theories?

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Log keeps Tonga's 'Aquaman' from going under

Glimpses from Hyderabad's colossal Statue of Equality

Glimpses from Hyderabad's colossal Statue of Equality

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

 