Tiger that had claimed 2 lives captured in Kodagu

The forest department officials on Tuesday were successful in capturing a 12-year-old tiger that had claimed two lives and created fear among the residents in Choorikadu of K Badaga in Kodagu district.

The tiger which was found inside a coffee plantation at Nanacchi was captured after tranquilising it.

RFO Ashok Hunagunda said owing to the age, the tiger had strayed into the villages and was engaged in attacking cattle.

The team that captured the tiger comprised six veterinarians. Deputy RFO Ranjan who spotted the tiger. After tranquillising, it fell unconscious and was shifted to Animal Conservation, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Koorgalli.

It may be recalled that the tiger had attacked and killed an 18-year -old youth Chethan on February 12 and his 75-year-old grandfather Raju was killed in tiger attack on February 13.