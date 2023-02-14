Tiger that had claimed 2 lives captured in Kodagu

The forest department officials on Tuesday were successful in capturing a 12-year-old tiger that had claimed two lives and created fear among the residents in Choorikadu of K Badaga in Kodagu district.
The tiger which was found inside a coffee plantation at Nanacchi was captured after tranquilising it.
RFO Ashok Hunagunda said owing to the age, the tiger had strayed into the villages and was engaged in attacking cattle.
The team that captured the tiger comprised six veterinarians. Deputy RFO Ranjan who spotted the tiger. After tranquillising, it fell unconscious and was shifted to Animal Conservation, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Koorgalli.
It may be recalled that the tiger had attacked and killed an 18-year -old youth Chethan on February 12 and his 75-year-old grandfather Raju was killed in tiger attack on February 13.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Tina Fey, Poehler to embark on their first comedy tour
Quakes can't be predicted but can be forecast, but how?
Coffee trumps economic crisis, Tim Hortons opens in Pak
F-35 fighter demonstrates prowess at Aero India
Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled
Developing libraries for development
Jadeja, an indispensable force