K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23k tn annual waste

Tobacco packaging generates annual waste of 23,221 tonnes in Karnataka: Study

Going by the type of waste, the highest quantity was paper waste (15,903 tonnes), which was largely contributed by cigarettes

Navya P K
Navya P K, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 17 2023, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 06:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

All tobacco products in Karnataka together generate total waste of 23,221 tonnes annually, according to estimates the State Tobacco Control Cell (STCC) released on Friday. This includes plastic, paper, foil and filter waste.

Waste generation from cigarettes is the highest at 16,451 tonnes, though only 4.4% of the state’s population use it. Next comes beedi, used by 5.9%, and generating 5,436 tonnes of waste. Though smokeless, tobacco products (oral) are the most popular (16.3%) in the state, they generate relatively low amounts of waste (1,334 tonnes).

The quantity of waste generation was estimated by looking at 200 tobacco products across the country, and extrapolating it to Karnataka’s results from the Global Adult Tobacco Survey of 2016-17.

Going by the type of waste, the highest quantity was paper waste (15,903 tonnes), which was largely contributed by cigarettes. Next highest was plastic waste at 4,286 tonnes.

Foil waste of 2,289 tonnes is contributed by cigarettes alone. Whereas the 743 tonnes of filter waste is contributed by cigarettes and beedis combined, each in almost equal measure.

“Besides waste generation, the traditional practice of curing tobacco leaves has also been causing deforestation in areas like Hunsur. Because about 8 kg of wood is needed to cure 1 kg of tobacco leaves,” says Prabhakara, project manager at STCC.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
tobacco

Related videos

What's Brewing

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record

Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record

Here's how water gets to planets like Earth

Here's how water gets to planets like Earth

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

 