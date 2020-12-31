Transgenders to jail inmate: Karnataka's Gram Panchayat poll winners a diverse mix

Two transgenders emerged victorious in the gram panchayat elections whose results were out on Wednesday. Several such unconventional victories were recorded across the state, including one candidate who is in jail.

In the Kalahalli panchayat in Hosapete, a transgender Sudha emerged as the first candidate to be elected in close to three decades. She was declared the winner in Kalahalli where candidates were elected unanimously for the last 26 years.

KR Nagar in Mysuru also saw a transgender candidate Devika win. She won ward 7 of Saligrama. "When I visited people's homes seeking votes, they had kind words for me. Now, that they have placed their confidence in me, I will strive to live up to their expectations," she said.

In Kodagu, Puliyanda Bopanna, who is currently in judicial custody as an accused in a caste abuse case, won the elections from the Yemmegundi constituency in Virajpet taluk, Kodagu. Bopanna, a BJP-backed candidate, defeated his nearest rival, Congress-backed Yusuf, by 61 votes. Bhopanna filed his nomination while in judicial custody. He was granted bail two days before the polling. The four-time GP member has served as president of the panchayat.

In another part of the state, a candidate in Bagalkot won in his 5th attempt. Danappa Asangi had contested unsuccessfully in the past. Even though he failed four times, he tried his luck from ward 6, Navalagi, and won by 16 votes.

In Madikeri taluk, it was double joy for husband and wife Abdul Khader and Sakeera, as both won the election. Both contested from Biligiri 2 (twin seats). While Khader defeated the BJP-backed Darshan to record a second consecutive, his wife Sakeera won against Jayanti. In a similar victory for a family in BV Halli, Channapatna taluk, Ramanagara, Parvatamma won from B V Palya constituency while her daughter-in-law emerged a winner from BCM-A reserved seat.

In Gadag, Guljar Banu, the wife of Shigli Basya, an infamous thief-turned-social crusader, won the polls.

The results did not bring much joy to Renukamma Gadad, a candidate in Bannigol panchayat, Ballari. She was initially declared a winner by a margin of one vote, but lost after recounting to Yashodamma.

60% results declared

The State Election Commission said results for 54,041 seats out of the total 91,339 were declared as of 8 pm Wednesday. Results for the remaining 36,781 seats will be available by Thursday morning, it said in a release.