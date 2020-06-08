Trio sets truck afire on NICE Road

Three unidentified people followed a trucker in a car, browbeat him into pulling over and set the truck on fire on NICE Road in western Bengaluru early on Saturday, according to a police complaint.

Veerendra said he was driving into Bengaluru from Chennai, transporting steel racks. As he reached NICE Road, a rashly driven car tried to overtake his truck several times. The car driver eventually succeded and pulled over ahead in the middle of the road.

Veerendra said, he also pulled over and ran to the nearby forest. Minutes later, three men from the car walked up to the truck and set it on fire before fleeing. Some passersby had already called the fire brigade, which quickly sent over firefighters to douse the flames.

Veerendra later filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Jnanabharathi police.