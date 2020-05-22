TV channel CEO held for murder

TV channel CEO held for murder

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  May 22 2020, 00:01 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 00:21 ist

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a 28-year-old regional TV channel chief executive officer (CEO) in connection with the murder of Machohalli Gram Panchayat member Lakshminarayan (43) in Bengaluru Rural on April 15, 2019.

Mohan Kumar MN, the accused from Machohalli village, was at large after Lakshminarayan was killed by a gang of more than eight persons at Madanayakanahalli, said deputy commissioner of police (Crime - 2) Ravi Kumar. 

At the time of the murder, Mohan was MD of regional channel  JTV. At present, he is CEO of TV 6. The property dispute resulted in the murder, said the
police.

