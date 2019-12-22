Two Mangaluru firing victims among 29 named in FIR

Two men killed in police firing in Mangaluru on December 19 are among the 29 named in the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Pandeshwar police.

Jaleel of Kandak declared as A3 (third accused) and Nauseen alias Nousi of Kudroli declared as A6 (sixth accused) were killed when police fired at the protesters against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Kasaba Bazar in Bunder area.

Jaleel eked out a living by selling fish and is survived by his wife, two children. Nauseen was working in a welding shop. The FIR stated that around 2,000 Muslim youth including the accused had gathered to protest against CAA between 4.15 pm and 5.30 pm.

The group violated Section 144 of the CrPC that was imposed the previous night. The protestors were in possession of gravels, sticks, soda bottles, glass pieces, other lethal weapons and intended to torch the Mangaluru North police station, the FIR said.

The men also intended to kill police personnel. When the protestors threw stones and set fire to tyres near the police station, complainant DCP (Law and Order) Arunagshu Giri attempted to disperse the mob by issuing repeated warnings over the megaphone.

When they failed to disperse, the police resorted to mild lathi-charge. To prevent the mob from damaging public property, the police fired in the air. The two men, who sustained bullet injuries, died en route to the hospital. Five others also suffered injuries, the FIR said.

The Mangaluru East police also filed FIR against SDPI leader Riyaz Farangipete

and SDPI district secretary Sahul S H on charges of provoking people against NRC and CAA, by posting messages on social media on the intervening night of December 18 and 19. The FIR stated the duo were responsible for disrupting peace by misleading people.