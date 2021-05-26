Two more oxygen express trains reach Bengaluru

Two more oxygen express trains reach B'luru

Karnataka on Wednesday received two more Oxygen Express trains, which together brought 232.16 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from Gujarat and Jharkhand. So far, Karnataka has received 1,652.8 tonnes of LMO by rail.

The 13th Oxygen Express reached the Inland Container Depot in Whitefield at 12.10 am. It had started from Kanalus, Jamnagar, Gujarat at 6.20 pm on Monday. The train brought 112.16 tonnes of LMO in six cryogenic containers.

The 14th train reached the city at 1 pm on Wednesday. It had left Tatanagar, Jharkhand at 9.15 am on Tuesday. The train carried 120 tonnes of LMO in six cryogenic containers.

