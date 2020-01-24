Two researchers to assess 40 Karnataka Ashram schools

Two researchers have taken up a major research project, a study on ‘Tribal Education’ imparted on tribal students in Ashram schools across Karnataka.

The two researchers -- D C Nanjunda, associate professor, Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, University of Mysore, as principal investigator, and Bhargavi D Hemmige, associate professor, Department of Media Studies, Centre for Management Studies (CMS), Jain (Deemed-to-be-University), Bengaluru, as co-investigator -- have taken up the study and the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for the project.

Nanjunda said that the study will be carried out over a duration of one year in select Ashram schools and on tribal students across Karnataka.

Bhargavi D Hemmige referred to a report released by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development which stated that a fifth-standard tribal student does not know how to write his name correctly in his mother tongue.

“This is the state of tribal schools, despite the government spending crores of rupees on tribal education over the last 70 years. The project will study and assess 40 tribal schools from four regions of Karnataka. Based on the findings on the existing situation, we will provide suggestions to improve the quality of education in Ashram schools. We will also suggest new interventional teaching methodology to improve the learning curve of the tribal students,” she said.

Nanjunda said that the objectives of the study are to conduct an in-depth review of the structural, organisational and operational framework of the selected Ashram schools and to assess the efficiency and effectiveness of their management and teaching systems.

“We will assess the quality of education, academic achievement and learning level of students in Ashram Schools. We will suggest how the learning level of students can be improved and suggest an intervention to bring about a change in the current status. We will review the impact of Ashram Schools on the students in cultivating attitude, awareness and aspirations,” he said.

Bhargavi said, “There are 123 Ashram schools with around 16,000 students in Karnataka. After getting permission from the government, 40 schools will be shortlisted for the study. A written test will be held for students of 3rd, 4th, and 5th standard in these Ashram schools. Teachers, headmasters and wardens will also be surveyed with pre-tested questionnaires.”

“The study will come out with required changes in the methodology of teaching and curriculum to enhance the learning ability, emotional ability, cognitive ability and personality development of tribal students,” said Nanjunda.