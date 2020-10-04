Two tuskers die of electrocution in Bannerghatta National Park

Two elephants were electrocuted after they came into contact with a live wire inside the Bannerghatta National Park near here, forest department authorities said on Sunday.

"Two elephants died of electrocution. I went to the spot yesterday (Saturday) and observed that there is an electric line near a water body and those electric poles are bent which caused the electrocution," Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Ajai Misra told PTI.

According to the forest department, the incident happened at Chikkondanahalli lake near the Ramadevarabetta forest when these jumbos had gone to drink water on Saturday.

The carcass of the male jumbos, aged around eight to 10 years, was found near the water body. A police case has been registered. Investigation is on, the official said.