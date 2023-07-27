Udupi washroom case: NCW member Khushbu Sundar visits college

A member of the National Commission for Women Khushbu Sundar visited a paramedical college in Udupi on Thursday in connection with the ‘Udupi washroom case’.
Sundar visited the college to investigate the case in which girl students had placed a mobile camera in a washroom to record a video of a student of another community.
Sundar held talks with the college management and checked the washroom where the incident took place.
College Director Rashmi Kashna Prasad, Udupi SP Akshay Hakay, advocate Mary Shrestha, College Chief Academic Coordinator Balakrishna Parkala, Principal Rajib Mandal were present.
The Malpe police on Wednesday had registered a suo motu case against three students and the college management in connection with the incident.
