UGCET round one: Out of 58,958 seats allotted, only 12,937 students report to college

Of the total 58,958 students, who were allotted seats in the first round of seat allotment for undergraduate Engineering, Agriculture, Veterinary and Pharmacy courses, through the KCET 2022, only 12,937 have reported to the colleges.

November 7 was the last date for the students, who were allotted seats in the first round, to report to the colleges. The first round of counseling concluded on November 5, with 58,958 seats allotted.

Though 13,241 students preferred Choice 1, which means -- satisfied with the allotted seat, agreed to pay the fees, download the admission order and report to the college -- only 12,937 have reported to the colleges.

According to the KEA norms, at least 844 students, who opted Choice 1 and did not report to the college, were not eligible to the other rounds of counseling of any discipline. "As per our knowledge, they were the ones waiting for UG NEET seat allotment," said an official from the KEA.

However, 32,698 students have opted for Choice 2. Under the Choice 2, candidates accept that they are satisfied with the allotted seat, but wish to participate in the second round counseling, by holding the allotted seat. These students were not allowed join the college, but will have to wait for the second round. The candidates, who have picked Choice 3 and 4, are less in number, when compared to Choice 1 and 2.

As many as 9,451 candidates, who have opted for Choice 3, where they say, they are not satisfied with the seat allotted, but wish to participate in the second round, without holding any seat. And 927 candidates, who chose Choice 4, were not satisfied and are not interested in the seats. These students wish to exit from the allotment process.

The KEA is all set to begin the second round of seat allotment from November 14. The authorities expect more students to take up seats in the second and the mop-up rounds.

This is not different from the Consortium of Medical Engineering Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). The data shows that, of the 11,046 candidates who got seats in the first round, only 890 were reported to the colleges. In the second round, of the 6,846 students who were allotted seats, 1,477 have joined the colleges. The third round of counseling will be done between November 10 to 11.