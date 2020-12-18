UK foreign secy meets BSY, discusses ties with state

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab concluded a three-day visit to India on Thursday, with a series of agreements signed in Bengaluru.

Raab met Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to discuss strengthening the UK-Karnataka relations on climate change, higher education, trade and investment.

The foreign secretary also met research staff at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) who are working on a Rs 130-crore research project that will deliver two “demonstrator” buildings capable of not only meeting their own energy needs, but also supplying energy to the local power grid. The project is part of the Global Challenges Research Fund project.

Speaking at a sustainability showcase held at IISc on Thursday, Raab said a Rs 15-crore Karnataka-UK joint investment in the Neev fund would support entrepreneurs engaged in green recovery projects. “I saw this collaboration in action when I met entrepreneurs who are already at the cutting edge of India’s clean growth transition.

"I heard about projects like Blue Planet, which is finding environment-friendly solutions to waste management, and Chakr, which is working to reduce emissions from diesel generators."