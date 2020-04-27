COVID-19: Vedanta Iron Ore Karnataka gives Rs 1 cr

Vedanta Iron Ore Karnataka contributes Rs 1 cr to support fight against Coronavirus

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 27 2020, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 19:06 ist

Vedanta Iron Ore Karnataka on Monday said it has contributed Rs 1 crore towards the Karnataka Chief Minister's Relief Fund to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Vedanta's iron ore business has also been working in close coordination with local authorities to provide protective equipment across COVID-19 medical facilities in the state.

"We, at Vedanta, have always believed in giving back to the society and the nation. Today, when the COVID-19 pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges for the state of Karnataka, the contribution of Rs 1 crore towards Chief Minister's Relief Fund COVID-19 is a step forward to combat coronavirus," Vedanta CEO (Iron Ore) Sauvick Mazumdar said in a statement.

"We are together in the current contagion situation and I am hopeful that through our collective efforts, we will succeed in fighting this dreaded virus. I would also request citizens of Karnataka to stay safe and act responsibly," Krishna Reddy, director, Vedanta Iron Ore Business, Karnataka, said.

As part of the Vedanta Group's efforts to support people in distress, Vedanta Iron Ore Karnataka is ramping up its community outreach programmes and reaching out to all stakeholders in this battle against the pandemic. 

