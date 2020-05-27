Villagers’ row on K’taka-Kerala border for liquor

Villagers’ row across Kapila on K’taka-Kerala border for liquor

  May 27 2020
As wine stores remain closed in Kerala, people residing in villages on Karnataka-Kerala border cross over through River Kapila to buy
liquor.

The people use coracles to cross the river which originates in Wayanad in Kerala and enters Karnataka in HD Kote taluk of
Mysuru district.

According to the villagers, a few people cross the border through the river using coracles and reach the banks by walk. “As the water flow is less, it is not risky to cross the river,” said a
villager. 

A forest department official said, “There are chances of crossing the border via the river. The routine patrol will be intensified near the area. The river flows amid a dense forest in Karnataka border and the movement of wildlife is high. River Kapila is the major source of water for wildlife.”

River Kapila
Karnataka border
Liquor

