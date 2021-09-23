Visvesvaraya Technological University to offer BSc course at 66 engineering colleges in Karnataka

In a move to reignite the interest in basic science, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), the only technological university in the state, has decided to offer general science degree courses from the current academic year.

The varsity has already identified 66 affiliated colleges, both government and private, based on the facilities and availability of faculties to offer BSc courses. The proposal is before the state government for approval.

According to Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Karisiddappa, it is a four-year BSc (Honours) programme that comes with an exit option as per the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines. The university has decided to start the courses following a suggestion by the Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.

“Few months ago the minister floated this idea during a meeting. We have placed it before the executive council and academic senate. Following the approval, we have invited applications from the colleges interested,” said Karisiddappa.

However, the university has finalised the colleges based on the infrastructure and availability of faculties among other things to offer BSc courses. “Our engineering colleges have the best faculties in physics and mathematics. With this, we can make better use of their knowledge and experience. This year, we have shortlisted 66 colleges and are waiting for the approval from the government,” Prof Karisiddappa said.

With this, the engineering colleges will become multi-disciplinary and the students who take up BSc courses at these colleges can study courses like computer science and artificial intelligence (AI) as open electives.

The University has also requested the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to initiate the admission process based on the ranks announced at Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2021. “The priority will be given to those who have written KCET and the seat allotment will be done through KEA. In case there are seats left unfilled, we will allow non-KCET students...,” added the vice chancellor.

The intake decided per college is 60 and the certificate will be provided by VTU as an allied science degree course.

