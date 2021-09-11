Was offered money while quitting Cong: Ex-BJP minister

Was offered money while quitting Congress in Karnataka: Former BJP Minister Shrimant Patil

When Yediyurappa was asked to step down, Patil, who was then a cabinet minister, was not included in Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet

IANS
IANS, Belagavi,
  • Sep 11 2021, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 19:18 ist
Shrimant Patil. Credit: DH file photo

Shrimant Patil, a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cabinet Minister in Karnataka and the party's Kagwad MLA, on Saturday said he was offered money at the time of quitting Congress by the BJP government.

"But I declined the offer of money and demanded that I should be given a good position in the BJP-led government so that I can do social service," he added.

"It was true that I was given an offer of money. I did not take the money and asked for a good portfolio. Accordingly, I was given a cabinet berth. Now, they (BJP) have dropped me from the new cabinet. However, I have the confidence of getting a cabinet berth in the coming days," he said.

"I have discussed with senior leaders regarding the cabinet portfolio and Maratha community is also pitching in for me, demanding inclusion in the new cabinet. The senior BJP leaders have assured me that I will be accommodated in the cabinet," Patil added.

Opposition parties in Karnataka have been targetting the BJP government alleging horse-trading of 16 MLAs belonging to the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) which ended their coalition government.

Later, The BJP formed the government in the state under the leadership of former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. When Yediyurappa was asked to step down, Shrimant Patil, who was then a cabinet minister was not included in the cabinet of the new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shrimant Patil
Karnataka
Congress
BJP
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu

McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu

Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain

Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere

20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh

Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais

Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais

 