Week-long Tibetan Festival at Bylakuppe from February 23

The festival will showcase a diverse range of events, including traditional music and dance, live creation of sand mandala, and more

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Feb 10 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 04:40 ist
Tenzin Konchok, member of Tibetan Chamber of Commerce (TCC), Tashi Wangdu, president of TCC, and Lipika, proprietor of Masala Art Restaurant, release the posters of Tibetan Festival at Bylakuppe, Mysuru district, on Friday. Credit: DH Photo

The Tibetan Chamber of Commerce will hold a week-long Tibetan Festival, near the Golden Temple in the Tibetan settlement of Bylakuppe, Periyapatna taluk, from February 23 to March 1.

Tashi Wangdu, president of Tibetan Chamber of Commerce (TCC), said, "The celebration of Tibetan culture and heritage promises to be a colourful and memorable event for visitors of all ages."

“The festival will showcase a diverse range of events, including traditional music and dance, live creation of sand mandala, carpet weaving and Thangka painting, exhibition cum sale of Tibetan handicrafts and delicious Tibetan cuisine. The visitors can witness Tibet medical camp and traditional Tibetan sports,” Wangdu said.

“Besides entertainment, the festival will have talks on Tibetan Buddhism, Tibetan medicine, Thangka painting and the current political situation in Tibet. The festival is aimed at promoting and preserving Tibetan heritage and will provide a platform for Tibetan artists, musicians, and craftspeople, to showcase their work to a wider audience,” he said.

“We invite members of all communities to attend this event and experience the rich culture and heritage of Tibet,” Wangdu said.

Wangdu himself, TCC member Tenzin Konchok and proprietor of Masala Art Restaurant Lipika released the posters of the Tibetan Festival near the Golden temple in Bylakuppe, Mysuru, on Friday. For information, contact the TCC on 99004 78300. Visit: www.tibetanchamber.com

