Wildlife Board approves Karnataka's first wolf sanctuary

Wildlife Board approves Karnataka's 1st wolf sanctuary

The board also approved the formation of ‘Chikkasangama Bird Conservation Reserve’ in the backwaters of Alamatti Reservoir in Bilgi and Bagalkot taluks

DH News Service
  • Jan 19 2021, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 02:07 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

To conserve the dwindling population of wolves across the state, the Karnataka State Wildlife Board on Tuesday approved the formation of the first-ever ‘Wolf Sanctuary’ at Bankapur in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district.

The board, headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa which met on Tuesday, cleared the proposal of the forest department to declare 822.03 acres of reserve forest area as ‘Bankapur Wolf Sanctuary’.

DH had reported about the government’s decision to form a separate sanctuary for the conservation of wolves on its Tuesday’s edition.

Going through the proposal, the chief minister approved it and reportedly directed the forest officials to take up conservation work in the region. The sanctuary, while safeguarding the wolves’ population, will also help the conservation of other mammal and reptile population in the region.

However, the CM-led committee refused to approve a similar proposal to declare ‘Handigundi’ in Ramanagara district as ‘Sloth Bear Sanctuary’ by including 4,167.94 hectares of forest area reportedly due to the political pressure by the local leaders.

“An official explained to the CM about the local leaders’ opposition in declaring the region as sloth bear sanctuary and accordingly, the CM deferred the subject indefinitely,” a member of the board, who was present during the meeting, said.

Similarly, the board approved the formation of ‘Chikkasangama Bird Conservation Reserve’ in the backwaters of Alamatti Reservoir in Bilgi and Bagalkot taluks.

The board gave its approval to hand over 2.124 hectares of forest and in Sangama Range of Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary to the KPTCL to be used for the non-forest purpose to lay 66 kV electrical transmission line.

A similar proposal to lay water pipeline through Daroji Sloth Bear Sanctuary was also approved by the Board.

The Board also reportedly directed the officials to submit a detailed alternative plan to rehabilitate tribal population living inside the core zone of Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

The forest department had come up with a proposal to rehabilitate the population on 22.8 hectares of land in Mavukal Reserve Forest in Tithimathi Range of Virajpet Division in Kodagu district. 

Wolf
Karnataka
B S Yediyurappa
Koppal

