Will promulgate anti-cow slaughter ordinance, says Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Friday the government would promulgate an ordinance to give effect to the anti-cow slaughter Bill that was not passed in the Legislative Council before its adjournment.

Yediyurappa, who performed 'Gau Pooja' at his official residence Cauvery, told reporters that an ordinance will be promulgated for the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill. "We will promulgate an ordinance. As you know, the Legislative Council Chairperson did not cooperate," Yediyurappa said.

The Legislative Council was adjourned sine die on Thursday. Before promulgating the ordinance, the government will look to get the Legislative Council convened again.

The government has asked Council chairperson K Pratapachandra Shetty to convene the House again on Tuesday. "We've also petitioned the Governor. The Council Chairperson has no right to abruptly adjourn the House sine die the way he did. The Council Chairperson was there when it was decided in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to conduct the session till Tuesday or Wednesday," he said.

"The whole world knows that cows are revered in the Hindu dharma. In India, which is agrarian, animal husbandry is a source of income for agriculturists and cattle are used in farming activities. In this backdrop, cows are considered as an asset in the Indian culture. The Legislative Assembly has passed the Bill, which further strengthens the existing law," Yediyurappa said.

As per the Bill, cow slaughter will attract imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh, the CM said. "There is a provision to set up special courts, protection for those who protect cows and there's a ban on inter-state movement of cows," he said.

The state government will make arrangements by setting up an infrastructure where cows can be taken care of. "Ninety per cent of the state's people are happy with the Bill. This was a promise we made in our manifesto," Yediyurappa said.

