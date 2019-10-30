Will talk to Speaker about media restrictions: BSY

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday assured he will speak with the Assembly Speaker regarding the decision to restrict camera persons from covering the proceedings of the session and will make honest efforts to restore the earlier system.

"...I will try to convince him (Speaker), and make honest efforts to rectify things that you (media) had faced, during the next session," Yediyurappa said in response to a question about "restrictions" on media after the BJP government led by him came to power.

Asked whether it was an assurance, he said, "If Yediyurappa says something, there is a feeling that it will happen hundred per cent, let there be no doubt, I will request the Speaker to restore the earlier system from the next session onwards, I will get it done is the assurance I'm giving you."

Yediyurappa was speaking to reporters here during meet the press organised by the Press Club of Bengaluru and Reporters Guild.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri, during the recently concluded session, had imposed restrictions on camerapersons, both electronic and print media, from covering the proceedings of the session. Instead, Doordarshan provided live feed to private TV channels.

Journalists and camerapersons had even staged a demonstration in the city condemning the decision of the Speaker to bar media from telecasting House proceedings.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah too, expressing his reservations, had said that the media restriction was "fatal" for democracy.