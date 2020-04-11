Traditional fishermen can carry out fishing from April 15

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said over 14,000 traditional fishermen from coastal districts would be permitted to carry out fishing activities from April 15.

Poojary said the fishermen themselves discontinued fishing after finding it difficult to practice social distancing.

“We are also planning a system where the fish catch of traditional fishermen will be directly delivered to houses without violating the social distancing rules.”

By removing restrictions on fishing, the poor fishermen will be empowered economically, he added.

Under the schemes sponsored by state and Central governments loans of 23,000 fishermen will be waived, Kota said.

Rs 2-crore project to raise seedlings for cage fishing in Mulky will be a reality soon. Fishermen practising cage fishing will no longer have to wait for the seedlings to be supplied from Andhra Pradesh, he added.