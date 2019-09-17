Traffic penalty: Final decision today, says Savadi

Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said on Tuesday that decision on revising the fines for traffic violations under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, would be finalised on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Savadi said that since the fines for traffic violation had been increased, it was being planned to revise them.

He said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had followed the Gujarat model while designating district in-charge ministers.

“Modi and Amit Shah had appointed non-local MLAs as district in-charge ministers in Gujarat and thus ushered in development. The same experiment is being emulated in Karnataka,” he said.