Transfer threat to judge: AAB to write to CJI for inquiry

The Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru (AAB), on Tuesday said it will write to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) requesting him to launch an in-house inquiry on the issue of the threat of transfer to Justice H P Sandesh.

During the hearing on a bail petition by an accused trapped in a bribery case, Justice Sandesh made remarks about the functioning of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

On Monday, during the hearing, Justice Sandesh said that he had received a transfer threat for his remarks against the ACB.

He said that a High Court judge mentioned to him an instance of another judge being transferred.

The AAB office-bearers held a press conference on Tuesday expressing solidarity with Justice Sandesh.

“The Advocates’ Association expresses serious concern and deep regret that there are external forces and forces within the judiciary influencing judicial decisions. A judge’s decision must inspire the deepest faith in the system and must not be open to questions and doubt. Justice Sandesh, by his open and bold judgeship, is opening the eyes of three institutions – political, judicial and bureaucracy – and the advocates’ association stands by him in his effort to correct the system,” the association said.

The association said that it will soon write to the CJI requesting him to initiate an in-house inquiry into the case.

The association said it will also demand that a code of conduct be framed on the dos and don’ts for the judges to stop such instances in future.