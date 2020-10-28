Two hospital staff suspended over false Covid-19 reports

A lab technician and an Asha worker, accused of irregularities in conducting Covid tests at Pobbathi Maternity Hospital in the city, have been suspended. A complaint will be registered with the jurisdictional police against the said staff.

A doctor has also been suspended over failure to monitor her subordinates.

Health and Medical Education minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters, " Following reports about false negative (Covid) reports a team consisting of joint commissioner and health officers was sent to the hospital for inspection."

"An FIR will be registered against the lab technician and the ASHA worker who were issuing negative Covid-19 reports," the minister said.

Hours later, the BBMP issued a pres release stating that Shanti and Mahalakshmi issued false negative Covid report for Rs 2,500. Dr Shylaja, who was in charge of the fever clinic, has been suspended for failure to supervise the work at the fever clinic, the BBMP sources said.

The minister told reporters that a strict regulation will be introduced to rectify the loopholes in BBMP and make sure such incidents are not repeated in future.