U T Khader demands probe into ‘Trishul Deekshe’

Former minister and Mangalore MLA U T Khader demanded the district administration and police to order a probe into the ‘Trishul Deekshe’ programmes organised by the Sangh Parivar.

“Whether the assault and untoward incident cases reported in the district in the recent past were the result of the ‘Trishul Deekshe’ programmes? he sought to know. If ‘Trishul’ distributed among youth were misused, then action should be initiated against those who distributed ‘Trishul’ and also on those who misused it. “What will be the future if all youth start carrying trishul instead of pens? Legal action should be taken if such programmes triggered untoward incidents in the district,” he demanded.

The coastal districts have been witnessing untoward incidents of communal clashes only because of the lack of freedom given to the police. The police department is under political pressure, the MLA told reporters here on Saturday.

“Police officials are not able to work due to “political blackmailing” which in turn has resulted in an increase in untoward incidents in the coastal districts. It is the height of lawlessness that Hindu Jagarana Vedike leaders are threatening even the deputy commissioner of holding his collar if their demand is not fulfilled and warning a police officer that her leg will be broken, said the MLA.

“The Hindu leaders who issued such statements are confident of making such statements openly in front of police. This is the gift of the BJP administration to anti-social elements in the state. The government should take serious measures to prevent leaders from making such statements in public and social media platforms,” added the former Minister.

The Home Minister and the District in Charge Minister should convene a meeting and discuss the untoward incidents that were reported in the district all these days.

‘Medical seat aspirants in confusion’

The MLA said faulty policies of the Central government have left undergraduate and postgraduate medical aspirants in the lurch as the court has decided to extend the stay on admissions to All India Quota (AIQ) medical seats. This has also affected the admissions to state quota seats, leaving lakhs of students more anxious.

Owing to the decision of the central government, aspirants are in confusion and parents are in apprehension. “Usually, classes for MBBS start during August – September when Congress was in power. The counselling process for aspirants of post-graduate and MBBS courses have not started yet. Students have no idea whether they get a seat or not,” he said.

“How will the government implement the national education policy (NEP) when they are not able to continue the existing system,” he questioned.

“Let the state government take a stand and declare that it will stick only to CET for admissions,” he added.

