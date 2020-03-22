UGC to varsities: upload list of affiliated colleges on websites

UGC: upload list of affiliated colleges on websites

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all state-run universities to update list of affiliated colleges on their official website.

Following complaints from several job aspirants that their job offers were getting delayed due to the long process of verification of documents and other academic certificates, the UGC has asked all state-run universities to compulsorily upload the list of affiliated colleges on their websites. The universities should also mention the duration of the affiliation to a particular college. 

In a recent communication to the universities, the UGC said, “It has come to the notice of the commission that several universities are not hosting or updating the list of affiliated colleges on their official website. Due to which various stakeholders intending to verify certificates or colleges have to enter into correspondence with respective universities for verifying the status of affiliation of concerned colleges, which leads to unnecessary delay and sometimes putting the job of candidates in jeopardy.”

Another problem which haunts a lot of stakeholders is that of the colleges which have completed their affiliation duration but still claim they are attached to the university. “This has caused a lot of confusion in the job market, because the college would have been long ago attached to the university. But now they are not affiliated or they have been closed. We would not know that and we end up tracking the management number,” said an official from Higher Education department. 

The commission stressed on a point that the colleges whose affiliation has ended should also be uploaded on the official website indicating the period during which they were affiliated.

 

