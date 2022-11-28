9 injured as bus turns turtle in Belagavi's Khanapur village

About nine passengers suffered injuries after a private bus turned turtle near Olmani village in Khanapur taluk in the early hours of Monday.

The bus was carrying a marriage party from Madgaon in Goa to Bailur village in Khanapur taluk. At about 4.30 am, the driver lost control of the bus near Olmani village, turned turtle, and landed in the roadside agricultural land. Nine commuters were injured.

Khanapur police have registered a case.