9 injured as bus turns turtle in Belagavi's Khanapur village

9 injured as bus turns turtle in Belagavi's Khanapur

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Nov 28 2022, 12:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 12:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

About nine passengers suffered injuries after a private bus turned turtle near Olmani village in Khanapur taluk in the early hours of Monday.

The bus was carrying a marriage party from Madgaon in Goa to Bailur village in Khanapur taluk. At about 4.30 am, the driver lost control of the bus near Olmani village, turned turtle, and landed in the roadside agricultural land. Nine commuters were injured.

Khanapur police have registered a case.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Belagavi
Khanapur

