Coronavirus Lockdown: First flight lands in Karnataka's Sambra after two months as flight services resume

Flight services from the airport located at Sambra near Belagavi became functional after the union government permitted domestic services from Monday.

Star Air operated Bengaluru-Belagavi and Belagavi-Ahmedabad flight service in the morning and SpiceJet has been scheduled to operate Hyderabad-Belagavi and Belagavi-Hyderabad flight service later in the evening.

Since the lockdown in effect for preventing the spread of COVID-19, flight services had been stopped. Permission for the operation of domestic flights had led in the airport being readied for services as per COVID-19 protocol. Sanitisation of the premises had been conducted and screening arrangements were made before passengers enter the airport.

Airport Director Rajesh Kumar Maurya informed DH that Star Air operated Bengaluru-Belagavi flight landed with eight passengers at 8.25 am while Belagavi-Ahmedabad took off with nine passengers at 9.05 am.

He said Hyderabad-Belagavi flight of SpiceJet will land at 5.25 pm and Belagavi-Hyderabad will take off at 5.55 pm.

COVID-19 protocol was being followed at the airport. The desk has been set up at arrival lounge wherein District Administration personnel were carrying out screening of passengers and following the norms regarding quarantine, he said.