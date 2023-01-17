Maharashtra MP banned from entering Belagavi

District Administration bans entry of Maharashtra MP in Belagavi

Mane was scheduled to participate in the Martyrs' Day programme of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti on Tuesday

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jan 17 2023, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 07:53 ist
Dhairyasheel Mane. Credit: India.gov.in

District Magistrate Nitesh Patil banned entry of Maharashtra High Power Committee for Karnataka-Maharashtra Boundary Dispute Chairman and MP Dhairyasheel Mane in the district on January 17.

Patil, in ban orders said Mane's visit posed threat to linguistic harmony and law and order, and hence he has been banned from entering the district.

Maharashtra
Karnataka
Belagavi

