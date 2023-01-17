District Administration bans entry of Maharashtra MP in Belagavi

District Magistrate Nitesh Patil banned entry of Maharashtra High Power Committee for Karnataka-Maharashtra Boundary Dispute Chairman and MP Dhairyasheel Mane in the district on January 17.
Mane was scheduled to participate in the Martyrs' Day programme of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti on Tuesday.
Patil, in ban orders said Mane's visit posed threat to linguistic harmony and law and order, and hence he has been banned from entering the district.
