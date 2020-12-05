Karnataka bandh: Business as usual in Belagavi

Normal life commenced in the city on Saturday despite a bandh call given by pro-Kannada organisations opposing the formation of Maratha Development Corporation. The call for a bandh did not get the anticipated response in the early hours of the day.

BJP state executive meeting is being organised at Gandhi Bhavan on College Road in which the party's national and state leaders are participating. Police security was enhanced in the city. Police kept a close watch on movement of vehicles and gatherings of groups of people.

City police, as a precautionary measure, increased security near UK 27 hotel where Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his cabinet colleagues, BJP National General Secretary and State in-charge Arun Singh and others are staying to participate in BJP's core committee and state executive meeting to ensure that Kannada activists do not protest.

Shops and other business establishments that sell essentials and opened early in the day and commenced routine activities. Food joints too opened their counters.

Markets are expected to open as the day progresses as per their regular routine. Bandh call also did not receive the expected response in other taluks in the district.